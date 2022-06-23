Excited again? Camila Cabello captured in Los Angeles with Austin Kevitch

Camila Hair He is starring in portal headlines around the world and this time the reason is not any release or musical success, but his love life. And it is that the new images that arrive from the Cuban singer suggest that her heart could be excited again…

The interpreter of hits like “Bam Bam” or “Havana” was captured while taking a walk through Los Angeles in the company of austin kevitchCEO of dating app Lox Club.

If you’re wondering if they met through the app he came up with, the answer is no. And it is that apparently they would have presented the actor Nicholas Galitzine, co-star of the film Cinderellafilm at Camila brings the Disney princess to life.

In the images that have not stopped circulating on social networks in recent days, we see the two young men dressed casually walking the streets of Los Angeles between complicit smiles and looks.

This is the first time that Camila Cabello has been related to another man since her breakup with Shawn Mendes. It was in November of last year when the two singers ended their romance after two years together. Despite their separation, both remain friends and have been seen together on occasion.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.