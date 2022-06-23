even dogs affect choices!

TURIN – Hulk certainly inspires fear, just like his human companion when he is in the opposing area, but also Tano is no less, just like his friend Maurito (even if this last season at PSG is to be forgotten). We are talking about Lionel’s Dogue de Bordeaux Messi which depopulated on social networks and Mauro’s Cane Corso Icardione of the 4 dogs who share life with the Argentine bomber e Wanda Nara (the others are Louis, a French Bulldog; Tommy, a blond Labrador and Junior a Chihauhua). More and more people, in recent years, have chosen to share their life with a pet, be it a dog or a cat. A transversal passion also shared by many footballers who consider their 4-legged family members in all respects. And so on social media it is always easier to come across nice and tender images that portray the various champions with their friends while playing, cuddling, watching TV together on the sofa or watching each other with a transport sign of a great reciprocal love.