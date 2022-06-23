Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer joins the cast of the Hunger Games prequel

The success of Euphoria led the cast of the show conquering Hollywood, seeing an incredible amount of scripts and more than tempting work proposals rain on the actors of the TV series.

Self Zendaya has now risen to the Olympus of American film productions by taking part in blockbuster films such as Spider-Man: No way home And Dunes with Timothée Chalamet, there is no shortage of job offers for his set colleagues as well. Jacob Elordi, aka Nate Jacobs, would be among the eligible candidates to become the next James Bond, while the presence of Sydney Sweeney, Cassie’s Euphoria, has already been confirmed alongside Dakota Johnson in the Spider-Man spin-off Madame Webb.

And about Hunter Schafer? The actress who plays Jules and that in Euphoria he also found love with Dominic Fikewho plays Elliot in the series, in recent weeks made his directorial debut with a music video clip and in the past few hours his presence has also been made official in the cast of the film prequel from Hunger Games.

In Ballad of the nightingale and the snake, Hunter will work alongside some of Hollywood’s most promising young actors to start with Rachel Zegler from West Side Story And Tom Blyth, main protagonists of the film directed by Francis Lawrence. In the new Hunger Games Schafer will play Tigris Snow, cousin and confidant of that Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) who, as we have learned in the movies with Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, growing up to become the ferocious ruler of Panem.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will arrive in cinemas on November 17, 2023 and will tell the story of the Snow family, who fell from grace in the post-war Capitol. As the tenth edition of the Hunger GamesCoriolanus is assigned to the mentor Lucy Gray Baird (aka Zegler) of District 12. From here begins a long and difficult struggle for survival full of pitfalls, dangers and twists that will lead the young man to become the evil and ruthless man who we all learned about in The fire girl And The song of the revolt.

