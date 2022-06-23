“ET” turns 40: These are the 5 reasons why Steven Spielberg’s film is still a success

“ET The Extra-Terrestrial” is a 1982 American science fiction film directed by Steven Spielberg, written by Melissa Mathison.

And this year, the children’s film Science fictiondirected by steven spielbergcelebrates 40 years since its premiere, but continues to be well received by new generations. These are the reasons why “ET” was a success the innocence of childhood According to the BBC media, One of the things that completely hooks the audience in this film is the innocence of childhood, and the little tendency to cruelty that children have. kids, since they are able to see and love all species as their equals. The friendship between characters by Elliot and “ET” was a hit for history.

a cinematographic success

Upon its release, “ET” hit the top spot at the box office and stayed there for more than a month, earning $11 million on its release, instantly surpassing the $10.5 million investment in production. .

It was even released during the Fcannes summer and applauded by the public, despite the fact that Steven Spielberg is not a director independent, which is what is usually performed at that festival.

His legacy for the cinema

From “ET”, the cinema began to give more prominence to the role of children and young people as inspiring entities, highlighting the noble way in which they see things, and everything that some adults get rid of.

Also, the fictional plot of this film was a before and after, and even a muse for subsequent generations, such as “Stranger Things”, which has a marked touch of similarity with some characteristics of “ET”.

Its great cast of actors

Definitely the actors who starred in the film had a lot of influence in making the film a success, as their performances shone.

Henry Thomas was the protagonist, who played Elliot and who is recently recognized for appearing in the series from “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor”.

Y drew Barrymore She became known thanks to “ET” with her character as Gertie, Elliot’s cute little sister, when she was just seven years old.

The beloved alien “ET”

And of course “ET” itself did not cease to be a phenomenon in itself, since the representation of the cute alien made the public quickly fall in love with him, despite his strange appearance.

The emotion and innocence that Spielberg captured in the character ensured a success that goes beyond the seasons and fashions. (AND)