Elvis (2022). Theatrical release on Friday. Movie Reviews

Elvis is a film directed by Baz Luhrman (Moulin Rouge) starring austin butler Y Tom Hanks.

On this occasion, a biopic about Elvis from a very different point of view. When it comes to Baz Luhrmann, we always expect something spectacular, especially when it comes to a musical theme.

Elvis (2022)

Plot

The film chronicles Elvis O’Presley’s relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Actors

austin butler

austin butler is an American actor known for the series Zoey 101 Y The Carrie Diariesas well as the Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis (2022).

Austin Robert Butler was born on August 17, 1991 in Anaheim, California, United States.

This actor is known for teen series and got his first role (before he was an extra) in the series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. It was in 2005. In 2007 she participated in the series of Disney, Hannah Montana and, of course, from there to being a well-known actor there was little left. then it came icarly (another series) until he joined the campus of Zoey 101 in the fourth season.

His first film was for Fox, Aliens in the Attic (2009) and continued working on series like The CW Life Unexpected and in movies (of the Disney) What Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure. has one of kevin smith, Yoga Hosers (2016).

In 2008, he made his Broadway debut with The Iceman Cometh and got some phenomenal reviews. He appeared in the movie Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

And now he is going to become a star thanks to the movie Baz Luhrman, Elvis (2022).

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks at the 19th Annual Critic’s Choice Movie Awards Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, CA 01-16-14. depostiphotos

Tom Hanks is an American actor known for Forrest Gump, Philadelphia and so many others.

Tom Hanks is an American actor and producer born in California in 1956.

Tom Hanks has won two Oscars (in a row, by the way, no one since Spencer Tracey he did it), in addition to other awards from the Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globes and others.

He has starred in many movies (obviously) and we like them… Forrest Gump our favorite with his friend Buba, who are unforgettable, a charming movie that you should not miss_; Philadelphia, for which he won his first Oscar in which he plays an AIDS patient (he’s obviously great); the saga of The Da Vinci Code… greyhoundone for Apple that he has done nothing about a submarine, very cool, very much in the vein of Saving Private Ryan (which he also starred in, wow).

And one from the West called News of The World, News of the Great World.

Release date

June 24, 2022.

Movie Reviews

A feverish dream of 2 hours and 39 minutes, effervescent, delusional, mischievous and compulsively observable Owen Gleiberman: Variety

Butler thrillingly triumphs, especially in the first half of the film, with authentic pacing that makes us wonder what greater heights Elvis might have reached if he hadn’t succumbed to the dark side. Pete Hammond: Deadlines

movie trailer

Technical Sheet and Review