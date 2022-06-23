EFootball ™ 2022 Season 2 is here: “PES” is free-to-play on multiple platforms – with the awesome Dream Team Power Packs!

Season 2 ongoing and update from PES to “eFootball ™ 2022”: everything you need to know

KONAMI announced that the mobile version of eFootball PES 2021 has been updated to eFootball ™ 2022.

In addition, several Season 2 themed events and game campaigns have been launched, both on console and mobile, including some epic Dream Team Power Packs.

What are the updates of eFootball ™ 2022?

The game will continue to feature the real names of the big European clubs, legends of football history and weekly live updates of teams and individual players.

The various in-game events featuring the new season, “European Leagues Highlights – Clubs, Team Playstyles, and Prime Players”, will start today and players will appear in special card designs depicting the clubs that have reached the top of the European leagues this season 2021-2022.

In addition, special packs containing 11 players and training items from KONAMI’s leading European partner clubs are now available. Users can put together powerful players, have them ready to play right away and coach a team according to their football philosophy!

What is the price of eFootball ™ 2022?

This game is free-to-play across multiple devices, so everyone can join in the fun.

How to get eFootball ™ 2022 on mobile

eFootball ™ 2022 is finally available for mobile devices. Following the success of the eFootball PES mobile series, which amassed over 500 million downloads worldwide, KONAMI has brought the new eFootball ™ title to the mobile arena!

New controls have been added to experience modern football, while player animations and ball behavior have been significantly revamped to offer the same gameplay on mobile as on consoles. Also included is the new “Dream Team” team game mode.

Download eFootball ™ 2022 on mobile here

What is eFootball ™ 2022 Dream Team?

The mobile version of eFootball ™ 2022 offers a new “Dream Team” mode that allows users to create their own team, as in the console version, and offers a new control experience that allows users to make decisions and change tactics of I play based on real-world football theories.

“Dream Team” is a new mode in which users can name and acquire their favorite players and managers to create their dream team, using GP and other in-game items obtained during the game.

In-game players can also be developed and enhanced to suit the user’s play style. The user can create their own “Dream Team” by combining their favorite players, legends and managers to fit their football philosophy.

Each “season” of Dream Team will be characterized by a different event. Each season has a theme that reflects real football trends, and as a result different events will be held, such as challenges against other users and tours against artificial intelligence.

By acquiring players and organizing teams in line with the theme of the season, users will be able to advance in events with an advantage over others.

What are the new features of eFootball ™ 2022 Dream Team?

Targets

New “Achievements” have been added, with which users can earn rewards by completing challenges. Premium Achievements are also now available, which can be purchased with eFootball ™ Coins for more luxurious rewards.

Legendary managers

Legendary Managers such as Johan Cruyff will be available in the future as rewards for Premium Achievements. Legendary managers have different training skills than regular managers.

Function to save multiple game plans

A feature has been added that allows you to save multiple game plans. Teams for different tactics and events can be saved and recalled. This will allow users to build more unique teams for different seasons and events as eFootball ™ continues to evolve.

Feature Design Tips for Talent

We have added a “Tips” feature that automatically improves the parameters in talent design to help players grow.

What are the eFootball ™ 2022 Dream Team Power Packs?

THE Power Pack have been added to eFootball ™ 2022 to allow users to purchase their favorite high-level players, players from their favorite clubs, and build their Dream Team’s training skills.

Each pack contains a mix of 11 players and various training items. Below are the various types of packages and their contents.

Premium Ambassador Package

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., undoubtedly two of the best players to ever hit the playing fields. To make the best in the world shine even more, some of their teammates will also be featured in these exclusive packs.

Price: 2,000 eFootball ™ coins each

This pack includes: Legendary Player Card x 1 * Exclusive designs with player signatures; Featured Player Cards x 10; exp. 4000 Training program x 15

Club Premium package

A set of high-level players from the best clubs in Europe.

Price: 2,000 eFootball ™ coins each

Club package

A pack featuring the players of the 2021-22 season from one of our European partner clubs: Arsenal, AS Roma, Celtic FC and many more!

Price: 1,500 eFootball ™ coins each

This pack includes: Featured Player Cards x 11; exp. 4000 Training program x 7.

Find out more about eFootball ™ 2022 and how to get your club’s Dream Team Power Packs