The sequel to the blockbuster “Dune”, winner of ben 6 Academy Awards, will be filmed in part in San Vito di Altivole, in the Treviso foothills. The Brion tomb, a famous funeral monument designed by the architect Carlo Scarpa, convinced the Canadian director Denis Villeneuve to choose the province of Treviso for the highly armored shooting, which should start in the next few weeks. The release of the film, in fact, is scheduled for the autumn of 2023 but the production has already started.

The Brion tomb, in the Altivole cemetery, was commissioned to Carlo Scarpa in 1969 by Onorina Tomasin-Brion to honor the memory of her husband Giuseppe, founder of Brionvega, the household appliance company that made the history of Italian industrial design. Recently restored, the tomb is a combination of Venetian art and oriental philosophies whose structure recalls in many ways the settings of the first film, imagined by the author of the saga Frank Herbert. For the province of Treviso a unique opportunity to become the setting for one of the most anticipated and important films of the coming months. In the cast of the second chapter of the saga, the actors Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Javier Bardem have been confirmed. “A choice that makes us very proud” the comment of the mayor of Altivole, Chiara Busnardo. For now, the municipality is strictly confidential about filming: “In the next few days, however – concludes the mayor – we will make known to the citizens all the information on closures and any changes to the road network during filming”.