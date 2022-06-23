DKiss premieres in Spain the first documentary of the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

dkiss set a date for the premiere Johnny vs. Amber, the docuseries produced by Discovery and Optomen, which consists of two episodes and includes the point of view of both interpreters. A production that was announced last November and will be seen on the thematic channel this Sunday, May 29, at 10:00 p.m..







Johnny Depp and Amber Heard turn their controversial divorce into a show with a docuseries

Know more

The title focuses on the testimonies that both involved contributed in the defamation lawsuit who faced the actor Pirates of the Caribbean and The Sun newspaper in the United Kingdom. It shows the stories and evidence presented to the jury. Its premiere in Dkiss coincides with the new trial that the ex-partner now faces in the United States.

We remember that Heard and Depp met in 2009, on the set of the movie the rum diaries. They later started dating and got married in 2015, but fifteen months later, the actress filed for divorce and accused the actor of domestic abuse. He denied the accusation and, after an agreement that seemed like the definitive solution, the real legal problems began.





The complaints and demands were made by both, and the scandal led Disney to dispense with the interpreter of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean. The media tension reached its peak when, in April 2018, the English medium The Sun published an article openly describing Depp as an abuser.

Testimonies of Depp, Heard and more involved

The first part of the documentary series deals with the case from the perspective of the actor; and the second, from that of his ex-wife. Production includes andInterviews with the defense attorneys of both, journalists present throughout the process, friends and artistic representatives. In addition, he analyzes the evidence used throughout the legal proceedings, which includes home videos and photographs; as well as messages and audio recordings made by the interpreters themselves.

“Amber recorded private moments of the couple and much of that material was used as main evidence in the trial,” says a source.