Dinosaurs and heroes of the galaxy share the big screen

Lightyear, which narrates the space adventures of the endearing astronaut from Toy Story, is still on the billboard this week; but this Saturday with a projection under the “Relaxed Function” modality, adapting it to the needs of people with sensory difficulties.

The special function will be at 3:00 p.m. and with free admission for boys and girls (with the corresponding certificate). Always advocating for a more inclusive society, the proposal is aimed at viewers with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), sensory difficulties or auditory hypersensitivity.

It will see the latest release from Disney Pixar, which tells the story of the young space ranger who fights to return humanity to its home. Starring Chris Evans (Captain America) and directed by Agnus MacLane (Finding Dory), Lightyear is a prequel to Toy Story, released in 1995.

goodbye to the dinosaurs

On the other hand, produced by Universal Pictures, the franchise that began with Steven Spielberg in 1993 Jurassic Park, closes, after almost three decades, a story that continues to sweep the international box office: Jurassic World: Dominion.

The final chapter of the Jurassic World trilogy, with Colin Trevorrow in the direction, set out to bring together the protagonists of both sagas and says goodbye to the billboard this week. Little is known about the plot, but everything indicates that the dinosaurs took over the screens.

Tickets are on sale at parquedeltecnología.com or at the Imax central box office.

