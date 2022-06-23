Did you know that Verónica Forqué worked on ‘The Shining’?
The glow has been, for more than 40 years, one of the most famous horror movies of all times. The film directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1980 and based on the novel by Stephen King offers 146 minutes of pure strangeness: With its symmetrical shots by cinematographer John Alcott, and musical work by Rachel Elkind and Wendy Carlos, the power of its atmosphere is surpassed only by that of its characters. interpretations of Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance and Shelley Duvall as his wife Wendy They are part of the popular imagination due to their crudeness, their gestures… They are iconic. Although, in our country, the dubbing of the film gives a lot to talk about.
Verónica Forqué directed by Stanley Kubrick and Carlos Saura
Known as a control freak, Stanley Kubrick personally supervised the dubbing of his film. In our country, he chose two good actors, Joaquín Hinojosa and Verónica Forqué herself. “When Kubrick chose me to dub The glowit gave me a high”, he said in an interview Veronica, sadly deceased at 66 years of age.
“He didn’t choose me because he would have seen me as an actress, but because my timbre of voice was very similar to that of Shelley Duvall“, counted. “The director of dubbing, Carlos Saura, sent him the voices of several actresses and Kubrick chose my voice. He gave me enormous joy. When I entered the dubbing room and they put the first take on me, I felt a huge responsibility, but I think Kubrick was very happy“. It is true: Stanley Kubrick was more than satisfied with the work of Verónica Forqué, although at home the result was another story.
A character hated by Stephen King
For professional dubbers, this dubbing he has great acting merit. “The best of the voice work of Verónica Forqué is that she hardly sounds like herself“, they say. However, staunch fans of The glow They hate the final dubbing of the film: they consider that Hinojosa’s voice has “little shine” to replace that of Jack Nicholson and that Verónica Forqué’s work is not convincing in the terrified and exaggerated role of Wendy.
Actually, this is probably due to the performance that director Stanley Kubrick wanted to extract from Shelley Duvall in a shooting that, as we have known a posteriori, was a real hell for the actress. Kubrick wanted it to show authentic terror, scaring her and keeping her in a state of anxiety all the timeto achieve that deformed and almost cartoonish character that also appears in the original version of the film.
Duvall’s performance was very damaging to his career and the public did not like it. Though Stephen Kingauthor of the book on which the film is based, blames Stanley Kubrick and also denounces the English version in an interview with the BBC: “Shelley Duvall as Wendy is really one of the most misogynistic characters ever put in a movie, she’s basically there to yell and be stupid and that is not the woman I wrote.
The glow
famously, Stephen King never liked the adaptation that Stanley Kubrick had made of his novel. But his thermometer, on this occasion, was wrong, at least as far as the box office is concerned: although the film took time to win over viewers and critics, time has made it a one of the most referenced works of all time. Since The Simpsons (1994) until grab me these ghosts (1996) going through toy story (1995), different features and images of the film, such as the scene in which Jack Nicholson smashes the door with an axhave been repeated ad nauseam. And the novel, what? Although in this case notoriety is the result of shared effort, The glow, his third book, was his first bestseller. The sequel, doctor sleepwas published in 2013 and was adapted to theaters in 2019.
In the film, Jack Torrance moves with his wife and seven-year-old son to the impressive Overlook Hotel, in Colorado, to take care of the maintenance of the facilities during the winter season, when it remains closed and isolated by snow. His goal is to find peace and calm to write a novel. However, shortly after his arrival at the hotel, at the same time that Jack begins to suffer from disturbing personality disordersstrange and creepy paranormal phenomena follow one another.