Did you know that Verónica Forqué worked on ‘The Shining’?









The glow has been, for more than 40 years, one of the most famous horror movies of all times. The film directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1980 and based on the novel by Stephen King offers 146 minutes of pure strangeness: With its symmetrical shots by cinematographer John Alcott, and musical work by Rachel Elkind and Wendy Carlos, the power of its atmosphere is surpassed only by that of its characters. interpretations of Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance and Shelley Duvall as his wife Wendy They are part of the popular imagination due to their crudeness, their gestures… They are iconic. Although, in our country, the dubbing of the film gives a lot to talk about.

Actress Verónica Forqué dies at 66

Verónica Forqué directed by Stanley Kubrick and Carlos Saura Known as a control freak, Stanley Kubrick personally supervised the dubbing of his film. In our country, he chose two good actors, Joaquín Hinojosa and Verónica Forqué herself. “When Kubrick chose me to dub The glowit gave me a high”, he said in an interview Veronica, sadly deceased at 66 years of age. “He didn’t choose me because he would have seen me as an actress, but because my timbre of voice was very similar to that of Shelley Duvall“, counted. “The director of dubbing, Carlos Saura, sent him the voices of several actresses and Kubrick chose my voice. He gave me enormous joy. When I entered the dubbing room and they put the first take on me, I felt a huge responsibility, but I think Kubrick was very happy“. It is true: Stanley Kubrick was more than satisfied with the work of Verónica Forqué, although at home the result was another story. Alexandre Aja, director of horror movies like ‘The Hills Have Eyes’ tells us about his favorite sequence from Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’

A character hated by Stephen King For professional dubbers, this dubbing he has great acting merit. “The best of the voice work of Verónica Forqué is that she hardly sounds like herself“, they say. However, staunch fans of The glow They hate the final dubbing of the film: they consider that Hinojosa’s voice has “little shine” to replace that of Jack Nicholson and that Verónica Forqué’s work is not convincing in the terrified and exaggerated role of Wendy.







Verónica Forqué voiced Shelley Duvall in ‘The Shining’ Actually, this is probably due to the performance that director Stanley Kubrick wanted to extract from Shelley Duvall in a shooting that, as we have known a posteriori, was a real hell for the actress. Kubrick wanted it to show authentic terror, scaring her and keeping her in a state of anxiety all the timeto achieve that deformed and almost cartoonish character that also appears in the original version of the film. Duvall’s performance was very damaging to his career and the public did not like it. Though Stephen Kingauthor of the book on which the film is based, blames Stanley Kubrick and also denounces the English version in an interview with the BBC: “Shelley Duvall as Wendy is really one of the most misogynistic characters ever put in a movie, she’s basically there to yell and be stupid and that is not the woman I wrote.