Diamond tip microdermabrasion, one of the most demanded treatments for these holidays

Both women and men request this treatment to rejuvenate and hydrate the skin as explained by Benestar

The diamond tip microdermabrasion treatment is one of the most demanded aesthetic procedures for these holidays. This is stated by those responsible for the Benestar Centers for Aesthetics and Aesthetic Medicine, who assure that both women and men between the ages of 35 and 65 are the ones who are most asking for this treatment to rejuvenate and hydrate their skin for these months. Of summer.

Diamond-tipped microdermabrasion involves painlessly removing dead skin cells through stimulation and exfoliation. Its action cleanses the skin and stimulates collagen production.

“This treatment is recommended for all skin types and its results are immediate. In addition, at Benestar we complement this treatment with ultrasound and vitamin C”, explains Rut Oliveros, beautician and appliance technician at Benestar.

“This is a fast and effective technique that manages to renew the skin naturally, improving its appearance and quality,” adds the specialist.

Diamond-tipped microdermabrasion requires no recovery time and you just need to moisturize and protect your skin from the sun after the procedure for a few days.

As for the number of sessions, experts say that their number varies depending on the needs of each skin type. Benestar specialists recommend carrying out the treatment once a week or every fifteen days and, at least, carrying out four sessions to achieve a prolonged effect over time.

In addition, other anti-aging treatments such as those performed with ultrasound or oxygen can obtain better results if the patient’s skin has been previously prepared with microdermabrasion.

Celebrities who have opted for diamond tip microdermabrasion

There are several celebrities who have already opted for this treatment to improve their complexion and have a much younger and healthier appearance. These celebrities include, among others, Jennifer Lawrence, Madonna or Sofía Vergara, who have had no problem in announcing that they have undergone diamond-tipped microdermabrasion and have shown their results at public events.



