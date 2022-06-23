Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti destroyed: but he didn’t drive

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti ends up off the road, the car was not driven by the champion but still suffered extensive damage.

The luxury cars led by great sports champions that go astray, I’m atagenda. There Bugatti from Cristiano Ronaldo even ends up off the road, though he wasn’t driving. The incident happened in Spainmore precisely in the Majorcan municipality of Bunyola. Everything was reported by the Portuguese newspaper “Ultima Hora”, Which further states that i damage I am only on the car and not physical harm to people.

What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti?

The daily reports that behind the wheel there was no Cristiano Ronaldoand theaccident he was immediately reported to the Local Police of Bunyola. There reconstruction reportedsays who was driving left the car on the spot just after the crash. Immediately after it is arrived someone else who took the blame, of what had happened. Obviously this is one reconstructionwhich was not issued by agents, rushed to the place. So everything must be taken with the “pliers“.

There Bugatti in question is the Veyron Grand Sport VitesseOne of many supersport that I am in garage of the player’s Manchester Unitedlet’s not discover his love for her now luxury car. L’french car has a value of almost 2 million eurosand it really has performance excellent. There Bugatti Veyron mount a 7.9 four-turbowith a 1.200 horsepower. His top speed is 410 km / hand reaches the shot from 0 to 100 Km / hin just 2.8 seconds.

Ronaldo is the sentimental value with this car

One of features more surprising of the Bugatti in question are the suspensionsthat have three levels of adjustment. There is the version “standard“For those who use it more on the road, the”handling“For those who want to have more fun, and then for the more experienced and speed lovers, there is the”top speed“. Only with the last modality it is possible to reach speeds like those above 370 km / h. his brakes I am at ceramic discwith a circumference of 400 mm at the frontin the rear is 380 mm.

There Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse it is not the only one that owns Cristiano Ronaldoindeed he has recently purchased the latest creation, of the transalpine houseor the Bugatti Centodieci. The one beaten, however, was the gift that he had done, after the victory of the Europeans with the Portugal in 2016. The car brought back gods damage especially in the frontwe’ll see if CR7 will fix it, or will buy a new Bugatti.