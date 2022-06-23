‘Claw’, the new Adam Sandler for Netflix

Netflix has revealed the premiere date, the official trailer and the poster of ‘claw’ (hustle)the new tape Adam Sandler focused on the world of basketball.

In this way, the next 8 of JuneNetflix will premiere this declaration of love for basketball directed by Jeremiah Zagar (‘We the Animals’) and which features Sandler himself and NBA star, Lebron Jamesas producers.

In line with recent personal and professional improvement sports films such as ‘The Way Back’, Sandler plays Stanley Beren, a basketball scout in low hours who sees how his last chance to prove their worth in the NBA and achieving his dreams goes through a talented player with a difficult past.

Accompany Adam Sandler in this emotional journey, Queen Latifah (‘Girls plan’), Ben Foster (‘Comanchería’), Maria Botto (‘Emperor Code’) and the legendary Robert Duvall (‘The judge’), in addition to the Spanish basketball player Juancho Hernangomezin his first leading role.

A24

Sandler and Netflix, an idyll that continues

Since Adam Sandler premiered the battered comedy ‘The Ridiculus 6’ on Netflix in 2015, the also screenwriter and producer has been living a new stage as an interpreter on the streaming platform, a company that works and with which it closed an agreement in 2020 for others four new movies of original production. This has allowed a certain record change by assuming a series of roles far from comedy, in genres as disparate as drama -‘The Meyerowitz Stories’- and thriller, with the splendid ‘Diamonds in the rough’.

Jorge Fernandez Mencias

Writer who talks about cinema, especially horror and science fiction, the perfect balance between the silence of space and the thunderous scream of the slasher.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io