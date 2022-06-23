Cillian Murphy’s most “humble” car

The world-renowned Cillian Murphy has accustomed us to seeing him perform incredible performances, whether in series or in movies. Thanks to all the roles he played, he made a huge fortune. However, it is not reflected in one of the cars that she drives. She learns more about the actor’s more “humble” car, below.

irish actor, Cillian Murphy, He has become one of today’s biggest stars. Throughout his career, he has played various roles that allowed him to break through in the Hollywood industry. Also, with these characters, he managed to add a lot of dollars to his pocket.

The actor has befriended the American director, Christopher Nolanwith whom he has already worked on several films, such as Dunkirk (where he acts together with Harry Styles), Source (with Leonardo Dicaprio) and the trilogy of The dark knight (where Christian bale makes of Batman). They will work together again Oppenheimerwhere Murphy will play the theoretical physicist, father of the atomic bomb.

for interpreting Tommy Shelby in the series Peaky Blindersit is estimated that a bag of 500 thousand dollars per episode. Considering that he has been giving life to this character for 9 years, we can see, that he accumulated a great fortune thanks to it. In addition, by staying active, he will continue to increase the numbers in his bank account.

The Irishman has a great passion for high-end carsand thanks to his high salaries, he was able to indulge in fill your garage with several of them. However, one of the cars in his collection does not match the high salaries he earns. This vehicle has a market value of only 48 thousand dollars.

We are talking about a Lexus RX450h, which with this economic value, is the most “humble” car of the actor. Although quite cheap in the market for a big celebrity, this car features a luxurious interior. Let us remember that Lexus is the luxury car brand created by the Japanese company Toyotato compete in the high-end market.

Under the hood, this Lexus has two engines: a electric motor and a 3.5-liter V6 engine. Together, these two motors allow it to generate a power of 429 horsepower. With this power, the hybrid that the Irishman has in his garage can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds. Their top speed is electronically limited to 200 km/h.