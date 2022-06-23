After first being introduced in the 2011 film Thor, the God of Thunder returns for a fourth installment titled Thor 4, written and directed by Taika Waititi.

From what has been revealed thus far, it picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, showing the character on a quest to find inner peace when forced to to face “Gorr: the Butcher God”, a villainous figure who intends to destroy all the gods.

Christian Bale’s villain appears in heavy black and white makeup and is shown ominously brandishing a large sword. While much of the character remains shrouded in mystery, Waititi has previously revealed that Bale’s Gorr is the best-received MCU villain so far at test screenings of the film. In addition to Hemsworth and Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Karen Gillan, and Russell Crowe, among others.

In a new interview with GamesRadar, Bale reveals some iSurprising influences for his villain, Gorr, including Nosferatu and a music video by the group Aphex Twin.

“Especially listening to Taika’s opinions [Waititi, el director] about. Obviously, there is a kind of Nosferatu attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this Kate Bush kind of stuff that we worked on. But I think she realized that she was never going to be allowed to put that in the final movie. She would say the thing she watched the most was Aphex Twin’s ‘Come To Daddy’ video. But I don’t even know if he’s going to be in the final movie.”

Although it seems that even Bale is not sure which parts of As his performance has made its way into the final film, the actor’s comment hints at something of what audiences can expect from Gorr the Butcher of God in the Thor sequel.

Nosferatu is a 1922 German silent film, which acts as an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula, and was considered very terrifying at the time due to its vampiric villain, Count Orlok. Similarly, Aphex Twin’s music video “Come to Daddy” features a pale, brooding creature not unlike the vampiric villain of Nosferatu.

