Chris Pratt talks more about his performance as Mario

Last year the world of fans of Nintendo was shaken due to a reason, the selection of the official voice cast for the movie of Super Mario which will premiere in 2023. As is already known, the leading role is played by neither more nor less than Chris Prattan actor who has now revealed more details about his participation in the film by Mario.

Through a recent interview, the actor mentioned some details that fans of the franchise can expect in the film, assuring that “it will be something different from what everyone has heard.” This clarification has a lot of reason behind it, after all it has never been seen to speak to Mario fluently in video games, beyond a few sentences.

Sure, there are the animated series from the 80’s. But in the film, a more contemporary approach is going to be taken, with animation similar to the CGI of the official games.

Here is his statement:

I worked very closely with the directors and tried a few things and came up with something that I’m very proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear. It is an animated voice-over narration. It is not a live action movie. I’m not going to wear a plumber’s suit running around. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, it’s up to date and unlike anything you’ve heard before in the world of Mario.

The rest of the cast will also be participating: Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Fred Armisen, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

It is estimated that the film will see the light April 7, 2023 in theaters.

Via: Variety