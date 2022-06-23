Chris Pratt prepares a movie marathon with his son and Twitter criticizes him

Chris Prattwhich has just been released Jurassic World: Dominion and what is preparing the final list with Prime Video, it has become criticized on social media. The actor, who has been the axis of the controversy in the past, is being attacked for the movies he’s going to show his 9-year-old son on a getaway they’re doing this summer together.

Pratt chooses 10 movies to liven up the camp with his son and the internet does not agree

Pratt is preparing his next 10-day camping and fishing trip with her 9-year-old son, Jack, heading to a lake where they love to vacation. The actor is very methodical, and he wants this new foray into nature to be special, initiating him in the cinema with a series of tapes about the maturity and the passage from childhood to adolescence or adult life. In the last podcast of smartless With Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, the actor has reviewed the things they will do there, what he wants to show his son and what movies he has prepared to show him.







“This trip is occupying a large part of my mind, I only think about fishing with Jack out there”, comment. However, the criticism has come with the list of movies that she plans to see with her son. “These ten days of camp will have movie sessions. ten days, ten movies“, he comments. And in the aforementioned podcast, the actor gives a list of movies that he plans to see with his nine-year-old son. We show it to you below

1. Rambo: First Blood

2. Dumb and Dumber

3. White Fang

4. Pee Wees Big Adventure

5.Rudy

6.Toy Soldiers

7.Red Dawn

8.Bloodsport

9. Crouching Tiger

10. Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The debate is served, then many consider that they are films that are not recommended for a 9-year-old boy. Rambo is recommended for people over 18 years of age, and has violent scenes, while others they demand that it include less violent films and more like White tusk, which is inside the list. Some users of Twitter have even highlighted the great number of war films about young people facing communist armies, indicating, once again, that everything is a matter of their ideology and their religious beliefs. Others have wanted defend Chris Pratt, claiming that as a father, he knows perfectly well which movies are more or less recommended for his son and that in none of them is there anything traumatic for the kid. In fact, he combines family cinema with action cinema, drama or even a dose of humor with Monty Python.

“ The actor has been the target of criticism in the past, and from Twitter they ask for his ‘cancellation’

As we tell you, it is not the first time that the actor has been accused for his actions or for being a fundamentalist Christian, or a recalcitrant Republican by certain sectors of the internet, which have encouraged the ‘cancellation‘ of the interpreter of Guardians of the Galaxy for years. In the past, actors, actresses, producers and even Marvel have defended him from criticism and harassment on social media, stating that Pratt is one of the most noble and well-intentioned figures in Hollywood. Pratt brand new soon Thor: Love and Thunder.



