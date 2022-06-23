Chris Pratt became a father for the third time

Chris Pratt and katherine schwarzenegger They were parents of a baby named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“We are very happy to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.

With love, Katherine and Chris,” wrote the couple in their networks.

Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eldest daughter already have Lyla Maria who was born in August 2020 and the actor is also the father of Jack, 9 years old, the result of his relationship with actress Anna Faris.

The sweet wait of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Last December, according to People, a source told her that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger they were “ecstatic” about the future arrival of the baby. “They always hoped that Lyla would have another brother. They feel very blessed,” the source told the news outlet. He also told him that the daughter of arnold schwarzenegger “she loves being a mother” and that Lyla is his world.

On the other hand, in People they remembered that katherine schwarzenegger She discussed her experience with motherhood on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast: “I always wanted to be a mother and I waited for this moment of my life (…) I feel really very blessed to be able to experience it and also to live it with my husband”, pointed out the couple Chris Pratt.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt in their first pregnancy.

The announcement of the arrival of his first girl with a tender image

katherine schwarzenegger and the actor Chris Pratt they became parents for the first time in August 2020.

The news was announced through the Instagram account where the actor and the writer shared the first photo of the girl. “We are beyond excited to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing very well. We are very blessed,” they said.

In this way, the actor arnold schwarzenegger he became a grandfather for the first time at age 72.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt got married on June 8 in California. Both are two extremely religious people, which is why they were married in the well-known Hillson church in Los Angeles, the favorite of singer Justin Bieber, since Pratt faithfully follows the pastor, Chad Veach.