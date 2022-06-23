Chris Pratt assured that his voice as Mario “is unlike anything you have heard before” of the character and his franchise

What will Mario sound like in the new movie? Super Mario Bros? That is the question that has haunted fans since it was announced that the classic Nintendo plumber would be played by Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) in the new tape made by the Illumination studio.

But although there is still no trailer or video that allows us to imagine what Chris Pratt’s Mario will sound like, a recent statement by the actor may indicate what is being planned in this regard.

After the Illumination CEO endorsed his choice as Mario, Pratt spoke with the Variety portal and indicated that his portrayal of Luigi’s brother will be unlike anything we’ve heard so far in the character’s franchise.

More about Super Mario Bros

“I worked very closely with the directors and tried a few things and came up with something that I’m very proud of and I can’t wait for people to see and hear it,” Pratt said.. “It’s animated voice-over narration. It is not a live-action movie. I’m not going to wear a plumber’s suit or run around. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it’s up to date and unlike anything you’ve ever heard before in the world of Mario.”

Of course, at this point we have no way of knowing if that will be a good thing or a bad thing and we will only be able to find out how that bet turned out in April 2023, when Super Mario Bros hit theaters.