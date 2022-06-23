Chris Evans, on the hunt for Ryan Gosling in the brutal trailer for The Invisible Agent, the Russo film

MADRID, May 24. (CultureLeisure) –

Netflix throw the trailer of ‘The invisible agent’, his most expensive film to date. A explosive, violent and brutal preview which shows to Chris Evans turned into a bloody murderer who seeks to hunt down Ryan Gosling. Directed by the russo brothersthe blockbuster will be released in theaters on July 15 and the 22nd on the streaming service.

Based on the novel ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaneythe actor of ‘La La Land’ becomes the CIA agent Court Gentry, whose alias is Saw Six. With a dark past like highly skilled death merchantis broken out of jail by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). Six accidentally discovers dark CIA secrets and becomes the Lloyd Hansen’s goal to follow (Evans), former partner of the agency.

Unintentionally, the hunter will become the piece to be huntedWell, Hansen will stop at nothing. Dangerous psychopath, Hansen will pursue him and he will not be alone, as Six will have to deal with a horde of assassins and international assassins. You will only have the help of the agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas)the only one who will cover his back in this violent game of cat and mouse.





With a budget of $200 million (higher than productions designed for the big screen such as ‘Uncharted’ or ‘Top Gun: Maverick’), ‘The invisible agent’ has become the most expensive production distributed by the streaming platform. On the other hand, the trailer shows a visual wastein which it is noted that resources have not been spared not only in special effects, but also in international settings, as it was shot in California, Prague and Chantillya city north of Paris.

Directed by the Russosthe script is signed by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeelycollaborators of the directors in their productions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with Gosling, Evans, Thorton and De Armas, they complete the cast. Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard and Michael Gandolfini.