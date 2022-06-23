Check out the new images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as ‘Barbie’ and ‘Ken’
After the furor caused by the announcement that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will play one of the spoiled couples of all time, Barbie Y Kennew images of the celebrities on the set have now been revealed.
In the photos, the actors are seen wearing white cowboy hats and matching pink bandanas.
Gosling completed his look in black denim with a pair of white boots, while Robbie wore all pink and a pair of white boots with a bit of gold on the toe and sides.
“Barbie”the film directed by Greta Gerwig, will be released on July 21, 2023, as revealed by Warner Bros. Picture.
australian actress margot robbie will be in charge of giving life to the singular doll of Mattel.
On Tuesday, Warner released the first image of Robbie as Barbie aboard a pink convertible and with a big smile directed at the camera.
Robbie joins the project after comedian Amy Schumer was chosen as the lead and got off the ship due to “creative differences”.
According to Variety, production began earlier this year in London.
The script is co-written by Gerwig and his partner Noah Baumbach.