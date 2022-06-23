Celebrities TV | Khloé Kardashian has found love, who is the lucky one?





The influencer has not had long-lasting relationships

Still, she seems determined to find love.

Khloe Kardashian She could have found a new man to fill her heart according to PageSix. A source close to the couple has confirmed to the US outlet that the “Kardashians” star is dating a private equity investor who met through her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

Khloé, 37, and the -for the time- mystery man met a few weeks ago at a dinner with friends and both seemed to hit it off quite well until the point of wanting to know each other more.

The relationship is in its “early stages” and Khloé “feels great” they say in People magazine, who also add that Khloé has broken all relationship with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, except with the intention of talking about his daughter, True Thompson, who is the only connection between them. Thompson plays for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, and it has been rumored for a while that Khloé could be with another basketball player, but it seems that it is not true as she denied herself through an Instagram account.

Although in these same statements he assured that I wasn’t seeing anyoneIt sounds like he’s trying to keep his love life out of the public eye, but PageSix sources seem to say his heart is busy.