celebrities sing dads songs father’s day

Celebrities like Camila Cabello sing with great love for their parents, a beautiful way to celebrate Father’s Day. Do you know who we are talking about?

Father’s Day is coming up in Mexico, do you know how you’re going to celebrate it? These celebrities did it by singing to her parents, like Camila Cabello, who wrote and sang to her father a song with which many of us surely feel identified.

This is what happened:

Camila Hair

At the 62nd Grammy Awards, Camila sang ‘First Man’, a song she wrote with her father in mind. The letter says:

I swear on my heart

That he’s a good man

I promise he loves me

He’d never hurt me

You held me so tight

Now someone else can

But you were the first man who really loved me

Now you’re on the driveway

faking a smile

You wish you could tell him he doesn’t deserve me

So I had to stop the car and turn around

To tell you, you were the first man who really loved me

“I promise you that he loves me, he would never hurt me. You held me so tight and now someone else can, but you were the first man who really loved me. Now you’re on the highway faking a smile at me and wanting to tell him that he doesn’t deserve me, so I had to stop the car and turn to see you to tell you: You were the first man who really loved me.

Camila is not the only one, these are other celebrities who sing to their parents with love:

Taylor Swift

Taylor has a song called ‘The Best Day’, in which she says:

I have an excellent father

His strength is making me stronger

“I have an excellent father, his strength has made me stronger,” he says in Spanish.

A declaration of how much you love your father.

Check out the video, he did it with memories of his life:

Miley Cyrus

When Miley played Hanna Montana, along with her father, who is also a famous singer, Billy Ray, they performed the song ‘I Learned from You’. Perfect to dedicate to dad.

I learned from you

You taught me to stand on my own

And I thank you for that

You saved me, you made me,

And now that I’m looking back

I can say

Whoa!

Hmm, hmm, yeah!

I learned from you that

I learned from you

I don’t crumble

“Learned from you. You taught me to stand up on my own. And I thank you for that. You saved me, you made me. And now that I’m looking back I can say Wow, Hmm, hmm, yes! Learned from you. I learned from you, I don’t collapse”

Beyonce

The queen of live shows, Beyonce, released an album in which many of the songs are dedicated to her father, who supported her since she was a child and trained her to become the singer she is now. It was her first album and the song that stands out the most is called ‘Daddy’.

I get so emotional, daddy (there is no one else like my daddy)

Every time I think of you

I get so emotional, daddy (and I thank you)

Every time I think of you

There is no one else like my daddy

No one else will replace my daddy (there is no one else like my daddy)

daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy

“I get so excited, daddy (there’s no one like my daddy), every time I think of you. I get so excited, daddy (and I appreciate it). Every time I think of you. There is no one like my daddy. No one else will replace my daddy (there’s no one else like my daddy). Daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy.”

In addition to these celebrities, there are other artists from other genres who have made songs dedicated to their parents, for example:

The Kanka with ‘Zamba for my father’:

Marwán with ‘Song to my father’:

Alejandro Fernández with ‘When I wanted to be great’:



Alejandro Sanz with ‘That one who gave me life’:



What other famous song dedicated to their parents do you know?

