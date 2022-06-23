Camille Vásquez will represent Johnny Depp again in a new trial – People – Culture

The peace of mind for Johnny Depp outside the courts has been short-lived. After a mediatic and heated trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he sued for defamation, the actor will face another legal process.

As many already know, Depp was victorious in the trial against Heard, but he was not the only one to benefit from the jury’s verdict. his lawyer, Camille Vásquez, gained popularity in social networks and recognition in her professional career.

Vásquez, whose father is Colombian, was promoted to partner in the firm Brown Rundick, after winning the trial of Johnny Depp. “We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won the jury verdict last week for actor Johnny Depp in his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard,” the law firm reported on Twitter.

Camille Váquez, Colombian lawyer of Johnny Depp

Also the CEO of the firm, William Baldiga, confirmed the news a few days ago: “Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year, but Camille’s performance during the trial of Johnny Depp showed the world that she was ready to take the next step now.”

His work in the Fairfax Court, where he defended the actor, became internationally known and, according to Hollywood media, there are already several celebrities who have recently requested his services.

Even Vásquez received an honorable mention from ‘Best Lawyers’, one of the best specialized law magazines, which highlights her work in the Depp and Heard trial, which helped her position herself as a benchmark during 2022.

new trial

Now, Johnny Depp must face a lawsuit from 2018 in the United States courts. The actor is accused of having hit a member of the crew during the recordings of ‘City of Lies’ (the city of lies).

According to the magazine ‘People’, Depp had an altercation with the location manager of the production, Gregg Brooks, which would have occurred in April 2017. This means that “the actor got angry when Brooks told him that the production of the production movie had to stop that day.

Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks with Johnny Depp during the recordings of ‘The city of lies’. Photo: Twitter: @MyGrindelwald

‘People’ assures that the complaint outlines the following: “Depp followed him and allegedly hit him twice in the ribs after yelling at him ‘who the hell are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.’”

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor was sued for hitting Brooks several times in the ribs during a fight and accused of having caused him “emotional distress” after the beating.

For this new trial, the actor chose Camille Vásquez to take charge of his defense, hoping to be victorious again.

