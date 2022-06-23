“Brother, fuck you, why are you such an idiot?” Bradley Cooper reveals the ridicule of Hollywood colleagues for his Oscar nominations

co

Bradley Cooper received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his directorial debut ‘A Star Is Born’ (2018) and is now directing, co-writing, producing and starring in the Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’ beside Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Silverman, Scott Ellis, and Matt Bomer. He now he has told an anecdote of his experience at the Oscars.

Cooper, who has been a nine-time Academy Award nomineerevealed that he is still not taken seriously in Hollywood while speaking candidly with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes in his podcast ‘SmartLess’, telling an awkward encounter with two stars at an Oscars party organized by the CAA agency four years ago, during the days of ‘A Star Is Born,’ where Cooper was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture. .

Cooper, who at the time had seven Oscar nominations in totalcounted:

“The accolades are so crazy, it’s crazy. But at the party, talking to a famous actress and director who is a friend of mine, who has had three Academy Award nominations in her career, a director, said, ‘What are you doing? world we live in where you have seven nominations and she only three?’. At that moment I thought ‘Brother, why are you such an idiot?’ I would never forget that. Fuck you.”



That wasn’t the first time the star had been treated like an impostor among Hollywood’s elite. Cooper said that in 2011, after earning his first nomination for Silver Linings Playbook and ccompete against Daniel Day-Lewis, Hugh Jackman, Joaquin Phoenix and Denzel Washington in the Best Actor category that yeara “heroic female actress” I have never met personally, approached him to give him a condescending stamp of approval:

“She goes and tells me: ‘I saw your movie. You deserve the nomination.’ I was like, ‘What? I’m sorry, what?’ ‘The nomination’. Then, like 10 or 20 minutes later, I’m not kidding, I walk past her on my way to the bathroom and she repeats mouthing her own, ‘The nomination.’ Memory [pensar], What the hell is this city?’ Can you imagine saying that to someone? You have to be screwed to do that.”

Now, a decade later, Cooper’s career is reaching a climax. ‘Maestro’ has taken four and a half years to develop, for which Cooper is “very grateful.”