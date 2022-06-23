Britney Spears reappears on Instagram showing off her new house with her husband

Britney Spears After spending a week away from Instagram, she resumed her activity this afternoon by sharing a series of photos taken in her new home.

In the description of the images, pop princess” shared with his millions of followers how life paints now that he has married Sam Asghari and they decided to move together to a new mansion.

“I haven’t been to my honeymoon yet…I got married and moved to a new house at the same time…not the smartest thing to do. I’m in shock…Change is great”, He wrote at the beginning of the text at the bottom of a photo in which he wears a colorful two-piece swimsuit that he accompanied with a pair of yellow sunglasses.

Britney Spears returned to Instagram and shared details of her new house

Photo: Instagram @britneyspears

In another section, the interpreter of Toxic recognizes that her new house is wonderful, the new facilities have swimming pools and extensive green areas.

“I took a nice dip in my pool…it’s so sparkly and has a nice place to relax…and a slide… I cut all my hair and my husband just made me a steak… life is good”, he concluded.

Britney Spears protected her fortune before getting married

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9 in Los Angeles.California, at a private party with few guests.

According to TMZ, the newlyweds called off their honeymoon trip to move into their new $11.8 million mansionlocated in The Oaks, Calabasas, California.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married after 6 years together.

Photo: Instagram @britneyspears

So far it is known that before getting married, Britney Spears insured her estate valued at more than $60 million. Apparently if their marriage doesn’t work out and they get divorced, her husband won’t be entitled to any of her fortune.

