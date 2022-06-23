Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, the fight is not over yet!

Is the feud between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears continuing? This is what we know about the relationship between sisters that has always been involved in controversy.

Jamie Lynn Spears published a memoir where he talks, among many things, about his relationship with Britney Spears. the star of pop She was not at all happy with what her younger sister had to say about her and turned to her account. Twitter to express what he seriously thinks of his book and what he had to say in his most recent interview on ‘Good Morning America’.

Everything seems to indicate that The fight between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears is not over yet. Find out what was the last thing that the actress of Nickelodeon had to say about the interpreter of ‘Toxic’ in his most recent interview and book. Like the answer from the star of pop before these statements.

What did Jamie Lynn Spears say about Britney Spears?

The news program known as ‘Good Morning America’ had the opportunity to interview Jamie Lynn Spears after the publication of his memoir entitled ‘The things I should have said’. In it, the 30-year-old actress talked about what it was like to grow up in the family spears under the shadow of her sister, with an alcoholic father and getting pregnant at 16.

Among the many things he had to say in his book, jamie lynn described to britney as ‘erratic’, ‘paranoid’ and ‘coiled’. She expressed in her book that she noticed a change in her sister’s personality over the years, and during the interview she confessed that she still feels a deep love for her sister despite everything. has passed between them.

‘I love my sister. I have always loved and supported her and have done what is right for her. And she knows it. So I don’t know why we are in this situation now’, revealed jamie lynn during the interview when asked what happened between her and her older sister.

Britney Spears responds to her younger sister’s interview

The interview aired Britney Spears she was able to listen to what her younger sister had to say about her and her memoir while suffering from a strong fever. the star of pop went to your account Twitter to express what he really thought (and thinks) about the release of ‘Things I Should Have Said’.