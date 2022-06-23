Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over wine company

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (EL UNIVERSAL).- After the dispute that ended a few days ago between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it seems that a new court battle is coming: now it will be between Brad Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie .

Pitt points out that Angelina deliberately wanted to harm him, after the Oscar nominee sought to sell her share of their wine company to a rival investor.

The Daily Mail has reported that Brad filed legal papers with Los Angeles County Superior Court as part of a long-running legal dispute between the couple over Chateau Miraval, a chateau and vineyard in southeastern France, which the couple purchased. in 2008 before their marriage. in 2014.

After the couple divorced three years ago, Jolie was allowed to sell her share last year for $164 million before their financial deal was finalized. This has caused the protagonist of Troy to initiate legal action to try to retain a majority stake in the company that owns the farm.

Pitt said Jolie is selling her stake to Tenute del Mondo, a winemaking company “indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls Grupo Stoli,” and that she is “determined to take control of Miraval.”

The legal document adds: “Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, willfully keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights.”