Brad Pitt is already thinking about retiring: “I’m in my last stage” – Movie News

The actor premieres on August 5 ‘Bullet Train’, the action movie in which he plays a murderer on board a train.

“I consider myself in my last stage”. This is how Brad Pitt has advanced where he is in his career as an actor. The 58-year-old interpreter has made these statements in a profile of GQ carried out by the writer of My year of rest and relaxation Ottessa Moshfegh. “This last semester or quarter. What is this section going to be? How do I want to design it?”adds the actor.

Although Pitt, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Once upon a time in… Hollywoodhas announced that he is already thinking about retiring, the actor has not given any definitive answer about when he will do it or if he will actually slam the door on the world of acting.

However, the actor has also stood out in his career as a producer with his company Plan B. With it, Pitt took over the Oscar by 12 years a slave and is already preparing the premieres of other titles: Women Talkingdirected by Sarah Polley, the film about Marilyn Monroe Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas. Also she saiddirected by Maria Schrader and about the investigation of megan twohey Y Jodi Kantor about Harvey Weinstein.

Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’.



However, Pitt still has some titles to release in which he appears as an actor. It is the case of Bullet Train, a film in which the interpreter brings to life a murderer aboard a bullet train in which other murderers have the same mission as him. The film, directed by Chad Stahelski, is his next project and opens on August 5. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry.

On the other hand, they will hit theaters -in December- Babylon, by Damien Chazelle and with Margot Robbie as co-star. Finally, Pitt will also appear in a ‘thriller’ of Manzana with George Clooney directed by Jon Watts.

Pitt’s last film released was in the comedy The lost City, starring Bullock and Channing Tatum. In it, the actor has a small role, but his cameo has been one of the most commented things in the film.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter