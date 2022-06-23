Wednesday 22 June 2022 – 20:35

Birthday party in Capri for Cindy Lauper

Shopping in the square and relax in a luxury hotel

Rome, June 22 (askanews) – The time of the stars is back in Capri. After Drew Barrymore, Camila Cabello and Heidi Klum, just to name a few – Cindy Lauper has also been spotted choosing the blue island to celebrate her 69th birthday. The pop rock star took a few days of vacation in the company of her husband David Thornton, choosing the quiet of Villa Marina, the luxurious hotel overlooking the Gulf of Naples. With an original black pointed hat and white linen suit, Cindy chose to spend her first day in Capri on the terraces of the La Fontelina beach club, welcomed by the patron Gaetano Gargiulo who did not give up posing for the souvenir photo ranking with the very nice New York singer. Readings in the garden of the Guarino family’s hotel and culinary interludes at the Ziqù restaurant where the house chef Manuele Cattaruzza has prepared a special birthday dinner for her. With flavors and aromas that are perhaps also familiar to her, having Italian and southern origins: her grandmother was from Palermo.



