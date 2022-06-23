Binance signs a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

Press release

Milan, June 23, 2022 – Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, today announces its exclusive and multi-year partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers ever. The collaboration includes the launch by Binance of a global campaign with the aim of making the Web3 to Ronaldo fans, bringing them closer to this world through NFTs.

For the duration of the agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance they will create a series of NFT collections that will be offered for sale exclusively on the platform Binance NFT. The first will be released later in the year and will feature drawings made in collaboration with Ronaldo.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the world and has transcended the sport to become an icon in several sectors. Thanks to his authenticity, his talent and his charitable works, he has gathered around him one of the most loyal fanbases ever “

declares the founder e Binance CEO ‘CZ’ (Changpeng Zhao). And he continues: “We are thrilled to offer his fans exclusive opportunities to connect with him and thus possess a piece of sporting history.”

“The relationship with fans is very important to me, so the idea of ​​offering unprecedented experiences and ways to access through this NFT platform is something I wanted to be a part of”

says Cristiano Ronaldo. “I know the fans will enjoy the collection as much as I do”he concludes.

The collections Cristiano Ronaldo NFT will be available exclusively on Binance NFT at the address www.binance.com/en/nft/home.

About Binance

