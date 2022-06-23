Billie Eilish reveals that she used a double in her show at Coachella

Singer Billie Eilish, who has won seven Grammy Awards, revealed that used a female dancer as a stuntwoman at the start of her headlining show in the last edition of the Coachella music festival, just when the introduction gave way to fragments of his songs like ‘Oxytocin’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’, a fact that no one noticed.

“I dressed her in a pageant look that she had worn before. We got a black wig, put bows on it, gave her a mask, sunglasses and he wore my shoes and my socks”, he said in an interview with Matt Wilkinson in Apple Music 1.

Plumes of smoke and lighting flooded the stage as her supposed figure stood in front of her audience, even though it wasn’t her. “I put her in the back and she stayed there while the lights came on and everyone thought it was me. And no one knew it wasn’t me, literally no one knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat, a vest, a hood and just glasses”, added who recently premiered the song ‘TV’ at a concert in the United Kingdom.

Likewise, the 20-year-old said that it is not the first time that she has used this trick to live the experience. “It’s something I’ve done occasionally in different places And when it goes well, it’s pretty amazing.”

Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette Syndrome

The interpreter has been very open about her personal episodes, such as when she claimed that the vaccine saved her from COVID-19, her exposure to pornography when she was a child and the Tourette’s syndrome after which you develop some tics that never completely go away.

“I move my ear back, I raise my eyebrow, I click my jaw, I flex this arm, the other arm, I flex the muscles. They are things that you would not notice only if you are having a conversation with me, but for me they are exhausting”, told David Letterman.