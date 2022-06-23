Billie Eilish is Overheated, the pop star is increasingly at the forefront of the climate

The American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is organizing Overheatedan event to be held at the O2 Arena in Londonthe capital of the United Kingdom, and which will host a series of debates and meetings between experts and prominent figures of international music and culture to discuss climate crisis and practices that can make a difference for a more sustainable world.

Each day there will be a different program that will include round tables on sustainable fashion, on role of music in the climate crisis and on the benefits of a plant-based diet, live performances, watching documentaries, but also the opportunity for the public to personally participate in climate actions. Many prominent guests will alternate on stage including activists, designers and musicians such as Sigrid And Love Ssegawho will perform during the Music climate session scheduled for June 16.

Overheated: round tables, concerts, documentaries

After attending the Coachella festival in California, returning in attendance after two years, and a few days after her presence at the Met gala, the prestigious annual fundraising event for the Costume institute of the Metropolitan museum of art in New York, the singer has announced the six-day conference (10-12 and 16 June and 25-26 June) which takes its name from one of his songs, contained in the second album Happier than ever released in July last year, and which will coincide with the stage in UK and Ireland on her Happier than Ever world tour.

Together with his brother and producer FinneasBillie Eilish will be personally involved during theOverheated livethe opening panel presented by Abbie McCarthy of BBC music to be held on June 10th.

The keynote will also feature a very special guest not yet announced and will be followed by the screening of the Overheated documentary which, in addition to the presence of Billie Eilish, sees the appearances of the British artist Yungblud, the Norwegian singer Sigrid, the co-organizer of the Glastonbury festival Emily Eavis, the activist Tori Tsui and fashion icons Vivienne Westwood and Samata Pattinson.

Tickets to participate are already available on the official website of the event and all profits from the sale will be donated to the two environmental associations involved in the organization: Support + Feed, which promotes sustainable nutrition and plant-based diets, and REVERB, an initiative that encourages musicians and locals to make musical events more sustainable. Support + Feed founder Maggie Baird said: “We are thrilled to be in London and to have this opportunity to connect and discuss the different ways we can act to mitigate the climate crisis.”

Billie Eilish at the forefront of climate

It is not the first time that Billie Eilish, activist and (perhaps for this reason) vegan, participates in climate events and actively takes sides to tackle the climate crisis.

In mid-April, the singer also announced her support for the music initiative on climate Music declares emergency, a pressure group that has reached six thousand signatures from the music industry around the world, including artists Annie Lennox, Tom Morello and Arcade fire. , to ask for an immediate response from governments to the global climate and ecological emergency.



