Beyoncé releases album again 6 years later and fans expect Rihanna to do the same

After six years, Beyoncé finally announced that her new album ‘Renaissance’ will be released on July 29.. This is the production that will succeed the successful ‘Lemonade’, which she released in 2016. Exactly the same year that Rihanna released ‘Anti’, an unforgettable album that has become the last production of the singer from Barbados, who It has been more than 6 years without recording. As Beyoncé returns to the music arena, fans are hoping Rihanna will do the same.

Although there are few details, it was known that ‘Renaissance’ contains 16 titles. You can pre-order the album on Beyoncé’s website or order a $39 special box set that includes a CD, a 28-page booklet and a T-shirt. Local media reported that this may be the first of several installments since the title includes ‘act 1’. The album will alternate genres such as dance and country. Among the authors of the album are Ryan Tedder and Raphael Saadiq.

During these six years without having produced a new album, Beyonce recorded a documentary in 2018 entitled ‘Homecoming’, which pays homage to American colleges and universities for blacks. Then she premiered the new version of the animated classic ‘The Lion King’, in which she gave her voice to the character of Nala, and from which she was inspired for the collaborative musical work ‘The Gift’, in 2019. The singer has also been an actress in films such as ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’ (2002), ‘The Pink Panther’ (2006) and ‘Dreamgirls’ (2006) with which she got two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress-Musical or Comedy and Best Original Song by ‘Listen’.



Rihanna

The artist with the most Grammy Awards in history has made her followers hallucinate with this announcement, while Rihanna fans continue to plucking the daisy to find out when the billionaire singer will release a new album. The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ just had her first child last May, so it is possible that she does not have time for a new production at this time, however she had announced, at the end of last year, a new album soon.

According to the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, the singer has an album ready that is in production and could come out in the last quarter of the year. “Rihanna is putting out an album this year. She’s getting ready to release it this year. It’s something she’s always planned to do for her fans. She’s heard their requests for new songs and knows they’ve been patiently waiting. She’s excited to bring them something new. After Of that, she will focus on her motherhood in her empire of beauty and fashion that are her passion, “revealed the newspaper according to a close source. The singer in an interview with Entertainment Tonight said: “My fans would kill me if they had been waiting so long just to one Nany. Yes, they will have new music from me.” The announcements have already been made and the wait continues, but perhaps the arrival of their new production is delayed, given a very busy schedule, between the management of their successful brands ‘Fenty Beauty’ and ‘Savage X Fenty’ along with caring for her newborn son.