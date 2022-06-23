Beyoncé is back: listen to the new single “Break My Soul”

Beyoncé She is back! Her new single has just arrived in streaming “Break My Soul“. The song is the first from his seventh solo studio album, titled “Renaissance”And due out on July 29th. And yes, it’s a piece that rocks!

“Break My Soul” will be the sixth track on his new album and offers decidedly 90s dance sounds. It is no coincidence that the sample piece “Show Me Love” from Robin Sa 90s disco music hit.

Within “Break My Soul” it is also sampled “Explode“, a 2014 song by the rapper Big Freediaof which Beyoncé had already used a vocal sample in “Formation“, First single from his latest acclaimed album”Lemonade“. The production is instead entrusted to The-Dream And Tricky Stewartwho have already collaborated with Queen B on the hit “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)“.

The song was supposed to come out at midnight, US time, but was released two hours early, as the song was already “leaked” online.

According to some rumors, the video clip of the song should be released soon and it seems to be full of celebrity appearances. In the meantime the lyric video has been released. It is then time to turn up the volume, press play and start dancing to the irresistible notes of “Break My Soul”.

ph: getty images





















