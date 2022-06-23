Bella Thorne’s fun outing, Camila Cabello’s beach day: celebrities in one click

A fun afternoon. Camila Cabello enjoyed a sunny day on the beaches of Miami with a group of her friends. They sunbathed, entertained and cooled off in the sea (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Kate Hudson took a walk through the streets of the Soho neighborhood in New York, accompanied by a friend, with whom she stopped to buy a juice to go. She wore a long pink dress with buttons and short sleeves. She also wore comfortable sneakers, sunglasses and a shoulder bag.

Bella Thorne went shopping in the streets of New York and did not go unnoticed: she wore a total black look with satin pants, a body with lace and a satin jacket. In addition, she wore sunglasses, a leather bag and knee-high boots.

Naomi Watts was photographed when she arrived at an exclusive restaurant in New York, where she met a group of friends to eat. She wore a red skirt with a white camisole that she paired with her leather sneakers. In addition, she wore a shoulder bag and sunglasses.

Fun night. Hailey Bieber went to eat with a group of friends with whom she met at the exclusive Nobu restaurant in New York. To do this, the model wore an oversize checkered jacket with black buttons that she combined with her patent leather platforms

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were photographed hugging and kissing each other goodbye in London, England. He was wearing a printed jacket with a cap and she was wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a yarn sweater.

Fun night. Camila Morrone went to eat at the exclusive Baltaire restaurant in Los Angeles and set a trend with her look. The Argentine actress, girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, wore a total black look: leather skirt, striped shirt, tuxedo and patent leather boots

Shopping day. Katie Holmes toured the most exclusive stores in New York and took the opportunity to buy a coffee to go. She wore a gray dress that she combined with brown shoes and her shoulder bag

Dakota Johnson was photographed as she greeted fans waiting for her outside her hotel in New York. The actress wore a black suit with a shirt and bow

event day Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were photographed as they arrived to promote their series in Hollywood, California. To do this, they chose looks in the range of white, black and light (Photos: The Grosby Group)

