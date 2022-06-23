On June 23, 1989, the film was officially released. Batman Based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It is the first of the four films that make up the first film series of Batman.

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger, it was a great success both critically and at the box office. The Warner Brothers film is made with a budget of 35 million dollars and exceeds 200 million dollars at the box office in just over five weeks, and wins an Oscar for best artistic direction, for the work of Peter Young and Anton Furst.



The film is presented at the San Sebastian Festival, for the first time in Spain, on September 29 the Batmobile begins to circulate on the screens of Barcelona.

The Batman is the only one whose legacy will remain eternal, for having achieved something impossible: telling the same story over and over again in different ways for more than 50 years. Bruce Wayne is the superhero who has spent the longest time on the big screen. Specifically on 17 occasions:





1.Batman (1943), with Lewis Wilson

two.batman and robin (1949), with Robert Lowery (TV series, 15 episodes)

3.Batman: The Movie (1966), with Adam West

Four.Batman (1989), with Michael Keaton

5.batman returns (1992), with Michael Keaton

6.Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), with Kevin Conroy (animation film)

7.batmanforever (1995), with Val Kilmer

8.batman and robin (1997), with George Clooney

9.BAtman Begins (2005), with Christian Bale

10.Batman: The Dark Knight (2008), with Christian Bale

eleven.Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012), with Christian Bale

12.batman v superman (2016), with Ben Affleck

13.the suicide squad (2016), with Ben Affleck

14.The Justice League (2017), with Ben Affleck

fifteen.Batman: The LEGO Movie (2017), with Will Arnett (animation film)

16.joker (2019), with Joaquin Phoenix

17.batman (2022), with Robert Pattinson: On March 4, he returned to theaters batman, the long-awaited new version of the Marvel movie, this time, from the hand of actor Robert Pattinson. The actor debuted in the world of superheroes, along with Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies), who played the new Catwoman, Colin Farrell in the role of The Penguin, Paul Dano as Enigma and Andy Serkis in the role of Alfred Pennyworth.





It’s not just a call… It’s a warning. From Warner Bros. Pictures comes “The Batman” directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. on March 4, 2022 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.



