“Barbie”: this is what Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling look like in the middle of filming the live action

First, the images of each protagonist were known separately, while now we can take a look, directly from the shooting. it’s coming “Barbie”live action that tops margot robbie as the well-known doll, accompanied by Ryan Gosling like Ken.

It is one of the most anticipated releases of Warner Bros. for 2023, for many reasons. One of them (in addition to the talents that make up the cast), is that it has the direction of Greta Gerwig -maker of the Oscar-nominated films “Little Women” and “Lady Bird”-, who everything indicates, will give an interesting twist to the story, which will allow questioning the stereotypes that the doll represented throughout the generations.

Images of “Barbie” were leaked from the filming set | Source: Instagram @puddincup_robbie



Given this climate of expectation, several photographs were leaked where we see both Robbie and Gosling dressed in suits -pink and black, respectively-, Texans, cowboy style, with handkerchiefs, boots and an imprint that directly recalls the characteristics of their characters. . The postcards are a first look while waiting for the first trailer for the film to come out.

Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie on the set of “Barbie” from the set | Source: Instagram @puddincup_robbie



Gerwig is in charge of the script that he made together with Noah Baumbachhis colleague and also partner, creator of the candidate for the Hollywood Academy Awards, “Story of a Marriage”.

Regarding the cast, various artists stand out, such as Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), kate mckinnon (“Ghostbusters”), Alexandra Shipp (“Tick, Tick… Boom”), Emma McKay (“Sex Education”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Michael Cera (“Super cool”), Hari Nef (“And Just Like That”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Borderlands”)Kingsley Ben-Adir (“Secret Wars”), Rhea Perlman (“Matilda”), Sharon Rooney (“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Painkiller”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Jamie Demetrius (“Flea bag”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education”). Y Will Ferrell (“Elf”, “Step Brothers”) who is estimated to play the president of a toy company.

“Barbie” the next one opens July 21, 2023with the aim of presenting a renewed and empowered version of the doll, seeking to start transforming everything we have known until now.