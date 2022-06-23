Ariana Grande and her reaction to learning of the death of Mac Miller

The relationship that Ariana Grande had with Mac Miller was full of complications, but the love between the two never ceased to exist; so the singer’s reaction to finding out The rapper’s death was something very complicated.

On September 7, 2018, the tragic news was released that the interpreter of ‘my favorite part’ had died due to an accidental overdose and the reaction of the media and public was on his most famous ex-girlfriendfrom whom he had separated a short time before.

It was one of the best moments of the American singer’s career, but without a doubt, she was going through one of the most complicated in his personal lifebecause a series of problems would affect her mental health and leave her unstable for a long time.

That day, she appeared at a show for BBC Radio, where she had to perform the songs from her new album live accompanied by an orchestra that made everything sound in harmony, but there was a strange coincidence and sensation that a short time later the public could notice with the death of the artist.

Ariana wore a beautiful dress full of volume with which she undoubtedly looked perfect for the occasion she had planned, however, the color was what many it seems like a terrible coincidence being black; and it is that it would be at the end of her presentation, that the singer would find out the tragic news.

The last song he performed at the presentation was ‘goodnight n go’, a song that is part of his album ‘Sweetener’ that talks about love you have for a person, and as much as she enjoys spending time with him, must say goodbye sometime.

In addition, in the interview he had been questioned about how you felt at that moment, and commented that he was not really having a very good time, due to his anxiety problems.

Although many have the feeling that the connection between the two was as great as for the matches to be so exact; The reality is that the interpreter had been having a bad time for a few months and the details were just something else in her life at that time.

On one occasion she even commented that the problems with Mac were so great that she I didn’t have the need to take care of a person like I did with him.l, because it was precisely her problem with drugs that caused her to separate from him.

The interpreter of ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, was dating Pete Davidson, with whom he even got engaged, but a few months later their relationship ended and he wrote different songs to overcome the complicated stage he lived through.

His most famous hit was ‘thank u, next’ in which he literally included the names of Pete, Mac, and a couple of other ex-boyfriends; adding a bit of what he thought of them; but this was not the only time he made references to the rapper.

Mac and Ariana collaborated on different occasions, being ‘The Way’ the best known at the beginning of his career outside of Nickelodeon; but even after her death, Grande went on to remind him with some of his lyrics.

Some of them are ‘ghostin’, in which he talks about how much he thinks of him and how difficult it is to sleep knowing everything that happened and how complicated it is for her to face reality; although on the same album, added ‘Fake Smile’, where he makes clear the way he was for what happened, revealing that she was tired of pretending to be fine.

A week after the news broke, Ariana finally broke the silence that had been filled with critics blaming her for his death and shared a message on social networks, disabling comments on his post.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I really can’t understand it. We have talked about this. Many times. I’m so angry, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For a long time. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take away your pain. He really wanted the kindest and sweetest soul with the demons that he never deserved. I hope you are well now. Rest. ”, She wrote and accompanied him with a video in which he appeared laughing when he noticed that she was recording it.