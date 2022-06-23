Apple celebrates music with Elton John, Katy Perry, Prince and Daft Punk on Apple Watch and Fitness +

Great news for Apple Fitness + subscribers, the first fitness and wellness service created around the Apple Watch and designed for every level of experience and training. Yes, because the Cupertino company has decided to celebrate music with a new series of sessions “Featured Artist” dedicated to world-renowned artists and with a special selection of content focused on dance, yoga, running and training. Here then are new sessions that are available from Monday 20 June and which include the music by Elton John, Katy Perry, Prince and Daft Punk.

HERE to know everything about APPLE FITNESS +

Apple: Featured Artist! How does it work?

From Monday of this week, Fitness + has therefore added to the series “Featured Artist” of the new workouts with the music of Elton John, Katy Perry, Prince and Daft Punk. The series dedicates an entire training playlist to each individual artist. Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts for each artist will arrive on Fitness +, divided according to different types of workouts, including Bike, HIIT, Strengthening, Yoga, Dance and Treadmill.

Starting this week, Fitness + users can take a bike ride to the music of Prince a HIIT workout at the pace of Katy Perry a Strengthening workout with i Daft Punk and a Yoga session accompanied by the music of Elton John . In the bike workout, Fitness + instructor Sherica Holmon will lead users through seven songs that represent Prince’s affinity for the number seven, including “Kiss”, “I wanna be your lover” and “I would die 4. U “.

a HIIT workout at the pace of a Strengthening workout with i and a Yoga session accompanied by the music of . In the bike workout, Fitness + instructor Sherica Holmon will lead users through seven songs that represent Prince’s affinity for the number seven, including “Kiss”, “I wanna be your lover” and “I would die 4. U “.

In a Yoga session led by Fitness + instructor Molly Fox, users will follow the flow to the rhythm of Elton John’s music with four pieces from his incredible catalog, including “Tiny Dancer”, “Your Song”, “Daniel” and “Blessed”. Each song will explore a different pose as users practice standing balance, stretch, bend and loosen their muscles.



In training on the treadmill with music by Katy Perry, Fitness + instructor Jamie-Ray Hartshorne will guide users through some of Katy Perry’s greatest hits, including “Teenage Dream”, “California Gurls (feat. Snoop Dogg) ”,“ Last Friday Night (TGIF) ”and“ Firework ”.

We remember that the “Featured Artist” series features over 50 workouts that combine almost all types of training with different types of music, with artists such as BTS, Queen, Nicki Minaj, Beatles, Shakira, Calvin Harris, Keith Urban, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez.

Who has a subscription to Apple Music and Apple One will also be able to listen to the Fitness + Spotlight series, inspired by workouts. The series includes an exclusive playlist for each Featured Artist, with motivating and energetic tracks from their entire catalog, as well as collaborations and remixes to energize even when not training with Fitness +.