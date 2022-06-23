Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian, selfies and the same haircut

Contradicting the rule he wants Anna Wintour shy from selfies, the director of Vogue America she let herself be immortalized and published on Kim Kardashian’s profile. And the result is an iconic self-timer to say the least, with a million and a half likes.

In the published photo by the digital entrepreneur, the two pose in the editorial office and while Kim Kardashian flaunts her proverbial duck face, Anna Wintour behind him he makes the sign of victory. The style of the two could not be more different: Kim Kardashian opts for a white t-shirt while the reporter sporting a new-found dress from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration. But what makes them look like two drops of water is the short haircut.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If Anna Wintour has always and will always wear her proverbial long bob with bangs, Kim Kardashian revolutionizes her style once again and gives a cut to the platinum blonde hair, sporting a long bob inspired by the director. Everything is not accidental, so much so that the influencer underlines the shot with the caption “Bobbsey Twins”. In addition to highlighting the similarity given by the short cut, Kim Kardashian refers to some famous American novels for children starring a pair of inseparable twins.

Certainly there has been a lot of water under the bridge compared to when, back in 2013, Kim Kardashian showed up at the Met Gala as +1 by Kanye West but, it is rumored, without an official invitation. Today we could say that Anna Wintour is also a fan of the Kardashian family, as she herself told Vogue in 2019: “It is to be admired how they created an empire through their personalities and the creative genius of their mother. And how they live in the how they live. I absolutely can’t understand or experience that much in the public eye, but of course it works. ” Whatever they say, with the last shot on Kim’s Instagram profile, Anna Wintour lived as a Kardashian for a day. Who knows that we will not see her more often in social forays.

Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour Kevin MazurGetty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io