analytical prediction in health

Although predictive analysis is very common in other areas, it is not in the health sector, with its use we could eliminate discretion in the interpretation of information in both public and individual health.

By integrating clinical records with other variables, we could anticipate adverse events and prevent their incidence. Predictive tools could integrate lifestyle data to develop user/patient-focused care models holistically. In health systems, these tools could be applied in multiple areas of both collaborators and users.

Last but not least, the personalization of medical services could be improved by considering the characteristics of the complete archetype of each patient.

An interesting concept comes to the conversation: in silico. It is a mathematical idea that was born in the 1980s and that gave rise to the conceptualization of computational medicine, that is, the generation of modeling and simulation technologies that allow the recreation of physiological, structural, genetic and pharmacological variables to contribute to the analysis prevention, diagnosis, therapeutic planning, execution and management of diseases. This is creating a digital patient, but it includes applied studies in biomedicine, mathematics, bioengineering, and computer science.

East digital twin It will allow early analyzes of interventions or drugs without having to wait the long times required today to carry out tests and studies on living beings.

There are currently projects under way where models of cardiac function have been replicated, using artificial intelligence, deep Learning, virtual reality and computational algorithms applied to magnetic resonance techniques.

The usefulness of these twins applied in health could lead to the creation of virtual models of individual patients in order to take personalized health to a new level. It could be possible to digitally test available medications or interventions before prescribing them in a person, and thereby contribute to quality care but even more, safety, by knowing the effects of both positive and negative interventions.

The usefulness of data analysis in a predictive way in health, if combined with powerful computational tools, can give rise to the foundations of the new medicine and health care of the 21st century.