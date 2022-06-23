Amber Heard plans to write a book to pay Johnny Depp; she warns to reveal the whole truth

MEXICO CITY (appro). – In order to pay 10 million dollars to her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, as compensation in the defamation lawsuit filed against him, actress Amber Heard would be planning to write a book about both characters and their love relationship.

According OK! Magazine, Heard, 36, would be willing to reveal her private life and write about her marriage to Depp, as she is not in a position to refuse the money, according to sources close to her.

The aforementioned medium even assured that the actress has already signed a contract and with it she would be looking to clean up her image, as she is going through a difficult time in terms of sympathy with the public and financially.

Amber considers her Hollywood career over. They no longer have anything to lose and she wants to tell everything, ”said a source to the cited magazine.

Heard would be exposing herself to another lawsuit for defamation, in case there were accusations against her former partner, but the actress does not seem to care since she offered an interview where she spoke again about her relationship with Depp.

His attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said her client doesn’t have the money to pay her ex.

According to New York divorce attorney Dror Bikel, the actress could have everything to lose if she puts pen to paper.

“Depp and his lawyers will read and listen to everything that Heard declares. If she overdoes it, which she likely is, there is no doubt she will be hit with another libel suit and end up back in court again,” she told Reuters.

Earlier, an insider close to the star claimed Amber is “broke” after her six-week trial revealed details about her troubled marriage to the former ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star.

Depp, 59, sued Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which he called himself a victim of domestic abuse.

The seven-person jury unanimously found “clear and convincing evidence” that Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though the Fairfaix County, Virginia, judge Penney Azcarate, lowered this last amount to 350 thousand dollars. For its part, the jury determined that Depp defamed Heard and must pay 2 million dollars.

Heard said she understands why the jury reached its verdict in favor of her ex-husband. “I do not blame them. Actually, I get it. Johnny Depp is a beloved character and people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor, ”said the actress.

He also said the “hate” he was subjected to on social media was not “fair.”

“I did and said horrible and unfortunate things throughout our relationship. I behaved in a horrible way, almost unrecognizable to me, ”said the actress in the interview for the Today program that aired last week.

She considered that she would always feel like a part if she was the other half of her relationship with Depp who could be ugly or beautiful. “It was very, very toxic,” Heard acknowledged before the cameras. “We were horrible to each other.”

Heard said, “I made a lot of mistakes, but I always told the truth.”

He also stated that he still has affection for Depp. “I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” she told reporter Savannah Guthrie in her lengthy interview with NBC News.

“I know that can be difficult to understand or it can be very easy to understand if you have ever loved someone.”