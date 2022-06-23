Amber Heard plans to write a book about her story

Mexico Agency

Amber Heard would already have the solution to obtain financial resources because she considers that her career in Hollywood has been destroyed after losing the trial against Johnny Depp for defamation.

According to the Mirror, a source revealed that the actress plans to write a revealing book as she believes she has nothing left to lose, as well as wanting to clean up her image after the legal battle with her ex.

“Amber considers her Hollywood career to be over. She’s already in talks for the book and she’s excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and she wants to tell everything, ”the anonymous person told the newspaper.

As will be recalled, a spokesperson for the artist who gave life to Mera in “Aquaman” revealed that he plans to appeal the decision after the jury ruled in favor of the actor known for his role in the film “The Young Scissorhands”.

In turn, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, Amber’s lawyer, also assured that the actress cannot pay the 10 million dollars that the jury awarded Depp in his verdict.

For his part, Heard has remained in the same position regarding the accusations of abuse he made against Johnny, even in the interview he gave on NBC he assured that everything was true.

“Of course, until the day I die, I will stand by every word of my testimony. The truth is everything I spoke, I told power, and I paid the price, “said the artist at the time.

Given these statements, the legal team of the American film producer and musician responded with a statement to The New York Post.

“It is unfortunate that as Johnny seeks to move on with his life, the defendant and her team are rehashing and litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in favor of Johnny. ”, they expressed about it.