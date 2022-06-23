Amber Heard denies rumor that she will be replaced by another actress in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

After a lengthy trial, the verdict favored Johnny Depp (Minamata (35%), Waiting for the Barbarians (51%), Scissorhands (91%)), and fans of the actor were happy because Amber Heard ( The Danish Girl (69%), London Fields (0%), The Stand (80%)) would get what she deserved, having to pay her US$15 million. However, there is something else that fans want to feel that her revenge is fulfilled: that she be eliminated from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and replaced by another actress. Recently, rumors spread again that this would happen, through Just Jared they were spread on the Internet, but the actress assures that it is not true.

Replacing an actor in the middle of filming is not something new, it has already happened on many occasions, it is enough to remember that Johnny Depp was fired from Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (50%), and Mads Mikkelsen was put in his place. In Heard’s case, filming was long over, but they could still replace her, as happened with Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World (63%), where he was replaced by Christopher Plummer; or with Chris D’Elia, who was replaced by Tig Notaro in The Army of the Dead (78%).

Although it is the wish of Depp fans, the representatives of Amber Heard they deny that this will happen with Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This was what they declared on behalf of the actress (via Indie Wire): “The rumors continue as they have from day one: inaccurate, insensitive and a little crazy.”