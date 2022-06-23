Amber Heard could write a book about her experience with Johnny Depp – El Financiero

Although three weeks have passed since the legal battle between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardwhich resulted in the most mediatic trial in history, the actor and actress continue to give something to talk about and the paparazzi are attentive to any movement they make.

Let us remember that, as a result of the accusations that Amber made towards her ex-partner in an opinion article of Washington Post in 2018, the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean lost important roles, such as Jack Sparrow in the aforementioned film or Gellert Grinderwald, from fantastic animals.

Now, with the resolution of the trial that was tilted in his favor, he will be able to “recover his life” as he himself stated after the ruling of the Fairfax Court and, little by little, return to his activity as an actor and, now, within music.

Johnny Depp has ‘made his life’ again

Shortly before the final verdict was handed down, Depp was already beginning to join his activities with some presentations alongside his friend Jeff Beck, with whom he will release an album this summer. Furthermore, he opened a TikTok account to thank his millions of followers for all the support he received over the years.

Johnny Depp with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. (Photo: EFE)

“The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it is over. Though he’s relieved by the jury’s verdict, he’s not gloating. -cheers with malice-”, he told the magazine People a source close to the actor.

“He’s not even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit because he deemed it necessary. Nevertheless, has moved on. Now you can get back to what you love to do. She likes acting and has a busy summer ahead of her. She is also looking forward to continuing to work. He just wants to get his career back. He loves filming,” added the person who spoke to the above-mentioned medium.

Amber Heard could write a book about her experience

For her part, Amber Heard He already went out to give one interview for NBC -in a program that had one of the lowest ratings in months-, where he talked about the love he felt for Depp or the verdict of the trial.

According to the magazine Ok Magazinethe actress of Aquaman there would be signed a multi-million dollar contract to write a book after his legal loss, and a source told the same magazine: “Amber thinks her Hollywood career is over. In this point, He has nothing to lose and wants to tell everything”.

However, this could bring negative consequences to the actress if she is not careful what she writes about her ex-husband, as it could even take her to court again.

“Depp and his lawyers will read and listen to everything Heard says. If she crosses the linewhich is likely, there is no doubt that will be accused of another defamation lawsuit and will end up back in court”, added author Dror Bikel to Ok Magazine.