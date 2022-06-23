Amber Heard, captured in a discount store

Lto life of Amber Heard could be in a process of change after the United States court ruled in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp and she has to pay the sum of 15 million dollars. Although the sentence can be appealed, the process can take years, so the Aquaman actress would have opted for change your lifestyle.

The economic consequences for Heard will take a toll on her day-to-day life and habits, so a video posted by TMZ and that it is going viral on social networks may be a sign of these changes in the actress’s routine.

Amber Heard ran out of the store

In these images the actress is seen going to a store called T.J. Maxxxlocated in Bridgehampton (New York), where look for clothing dealstrying to save as much as possible. According to the media, this establishment specializes in low cost products.

In the video you can see Amber Heard accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquezwho testified on his behalf at trial. As reported TMZAmber Heard and her sister were looking for clothes and at one point they were talking about white linen pants, until they realized that they were being recorded and the actress fled from the clothing store.

Heard’s lawyer confesses they can’t pay

After the verdict in the trial, Amber was sentenced to pay 15 million a Johnny Depp. However, the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehftconfess that will appeal and that you are not willing to pay the fine to her ex-husband.