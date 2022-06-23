Once again, the Battle Pass has given owners the opportunity to unlock different styles for a customizable cosmetic. Last season it was the Omni Sword Pickaxe, this season it’s the Snap outfit. Here it is all Tover Token locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Tover Token Locations

As with the Omni Chips in Chapter 3 Season 2, there will be three Tover Tokens per area to find and we’ll go around the entire map. The only annoying issue is that the gray Token icons blend in too well with the minimap, making them hard to spot with that method of hunting them. To save you from that, we’ll show you the exact locations so there’s no guesswork or frustration.

Rave Cave Tover Tokens (Pepper Head)

The first Tover Token will be when you land on the head and go over the railing in the mouth.

This Token will be on top of the largest building in Rave Cave, head under the flaming hoop to the railing.

The last Rave Cave Token will be inside this blueprint which is part of the Baller railing. Just land on the railing and walk forward to get it.

Condo Canyon Tover Tokens (Raw Power Head)

The first Condo Canyon token can be found at the pawn shop at the southern end of Condo Canyon.

The second token will be in the ice cream shop next to where you can find the Bao Bros in the Dumpling restaurant.

The last Condo Canyon Tover token will be on the roof of the building behind the reset van.

Shifty Shafts Tover Tokens (‘Mato Head)

You will find this Tover Token at the entrance to the upper east side pit.

If you proceed down the well from the last tile, you will find this just before the well exists at the top of the mountain.

The final Token will be on this railing overlooking Shifty Shafts in the open air.

Tover Shrine Tokens (Techna-Snap Head)

This Tover Token will be under this bridge between buildings in the north of the area.

You’ll find this token in the middle of all the standing stones and just above the ‘T’ in Sanctuary on the minimap.

This last Tover Token will be among all the crops in the south of Sanctuary.

The Ruins Tover Tokens (Sgt. Brush Head)

The first token will be in the top center of the Ruins as if it were on display.

This Token will be overlooking the water on the south side of the Ruins.

You’ll find the third and final Tover Token by going down some stairs to ground level near the water to the east of the Ruins.

Lil’ Shaftie Tover Tokens (Moving Head)

To get this token, you will need to go under the area and break some boards in front of the token entrance and the pit.

Once inside, simply follow the minecart rail and you will find the Token not far away.

Take the right fork in the rails and follow them down and around to the third and final Token of Lil’ Shaftie.

Reality Falls Tover Tokens (Classic Red Arm)

The first Reality Falls Token will be found after you land at the base of the Reality Tree. You will want to climb up the root in front of you that surrounds the tree.

Take the root as far as it goes and when it opens up to a wide area at the top, the second tile will be in the middle of some chests.

The third and final Reality Falls Token will be behind the huge waterfall in the area. Once you are on the other side of the waterfall, look down and you will see the Token almost touching the water.

Rocky Reels Tover Tokens (Tenta-Classic arm)

The first Rocky Reels token will be located in this northernmost building, under some stairs.

The second token will be at the south exit very close to the road.

The third and final Rocky Reels Token will be in the playground on the east side of the area.

The Joneses Tover Tokens (Mechabasher Arm)

The first Trover Token in The Joneses will be to the right of the shotgun vending machine in the north of the area.

The second Trover Token in the area will be by the zip line to the southwest of The Joneses.

The third and final Token found in The Joneses will be at the shooting range in the southeast of the area. If you take the zipline on the second tile and get off at the red house, it will be on the other side.

Seven Outpost VII Tover Tokens (Utility Arm)

The first Token will be on this dock connected to the island that houses Seven Outpost VII.

The next Token will be right in front of the gate of this outpost building, impossible to miss.

If you turn around from the previous Token, you will find the last one on top of the nearby hill.

Sleepy Sound Tover Tokens (Trashblaster Arm)

The first Sleepy Sound Tover token will be on the left side back balcony in the Sticks restaurant.

You will find the second token on the sidewalk outside the Noms restaurant.

The third and final Sleepy Sound Tover tile will be on the north side of the area right in the middle of the path, impossible to miss.

Logjam Lumberyard Tover Tokens (Skelly Arm)

You will find the first Logjam Lumberyard Tover Token right next to the Reboot Van outdoors.

The second token will be found at the end of the dock to the north of the lake.

You’ll find the last Logjam Lumberyard Tover token next to a pile of logs to the west of the main building.

Greasy Grove Tover Tokens (Camo Legs)

The first Token can be easily found by climbing the three blue mushrooms at the east entrance of Greasy Grove.

The second Tover Token will be found on top of the mushrooms that support the front of the Taco restaurant.

The third and final Tover token from the greasy grove can be found on top of the blue mushrooms holding the second broken one in this room.

Unlock instant parts by completing weekly quests

Assuming you’ve been completing your weekly quests, chances are you automatically unlocked several of them by logging in when the new parts went live. If you have yet to do your weekly quests, here is a rundown of the new parts.

Cranial glow (head) – Complete 6 weekly quests

– Complete 6 weekly quests Bristle Beast (head) – Complete 6 weekly quests from week 1

– Complete 6 weekly quests from week 1 Effervescent Brain (Head) – Complete 6 weeks 2 weekly quests

– Complete 6 weeks 2 weekly quests Pitt (boss) – Complete 6 weeks 3 weekly quests

– Complete 6 weeks 3 weekly quests Coded (Arm) – Complete 3 weekly quests

– Complete 3 weekly quests Octo-Rebel (Arm) – Complete 3 weekly quests from week 1

– Complete 3 weekly quests from week 1 Litespikes (arm) – Complete 3 weeks 2 weekly quests

– Complete 3 weeks 2 weekly quests Invisible Blade (arm) – Complete 3 weeks 3 weekly quests

– Complete 3 weeks 3 weekly quests Neon Race (Legacy) – Complete 25 weekly quests

– Complete 25 weekly quests Public lighting (legacy) – Complete 45 weekly quests

– Complete 45 weekly quests Reject (Torso) – Complete 35 weekly quests

With that, we have covered all Tover Token locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Y all parts unlocked through weekly quests. These are not all of Snap’s cosmetic unlocks and we will update this guide in 14 days when more options are unlocked.

Be sure to keep an eye on Twinfinite as we bring you guides throughout the season. If you’re interested in cool new cosmetics, a new Fortnite collaboration with Naruto will bring new items to the store later today.

