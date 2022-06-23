ALL missions in Fortnite Season 3 and how to complete them

Season 3 of fortnite battle royale It is now available on all platforms. As usual, this implies that they arrive new missions with which to get PE, level up and get special rewards.

Here we tell you everything about the mission types of Season 3, Chapter 3 and how to complete them:

How to complete any mission

There are two types of mission: those of concrete locations and those of random location. Among those of random location are the typical ones of using objects that are obtained at random (use a torch to repair vehicles, for example), or that can be completed anywhere (climb a ledge or destroy trees).

The other type of mission, the one complete in specific locations, it is always marked on the map.

These missions are very easy to complete, because when you are in the area that is marked on the map, you will see an icon on your minimap that indicates the exact point with which you must interact.

daily quests

The daily quests They are a series of missions that they give us 1,000 EP every time we complete them. Although its name suggests otherwise, they are infinite: every time you complete one, it will be replaced by another. In addition to the Daily Quests, we have the Additional Daily Objectives.

once a day (the “day” in the Missions of Fortnite starts at 4:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time) you will get 15,000 XP for each of the first three daily quests that you complete That is, every day, you can get a bonus of 45,000 PE for completing daily missions.

weekly quests

All a classic. Weekly (the “week” in the Weekly Quests for Fortnite begins every Thursday at 4:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time) a series of weekly quests. these missions they are of the most varied and you will get 15,000 XP each that you complete The weekly missions they do not expireThey are simply added to the existing ones.

In addition to the weekly Missions, we have the Additional Weekly Mission Objectives. When complete a certain number of weekly questsyou will get a 43,000 XP bonus. When you get the three bonuses of a level, you go to the next, appearing another three bonuses and ace until you complete absolutely all the weekly missions. Some missions are especially complicated and we will help you to complete them, but most of them are marked on the map and do not require an explanation:

Good Wave Missions

With Patch 21.10 we have added the Good Wave Missionswhich are basically the “story missions” this Season. Each week a series of new missions will arrive, different from the classic weekly ones, which allow us to more clearly develop the plot that takes place during the Season. you will get XP for each mission, plus a bonus for completing certain amounts from the same.

Milestones

The Milestones have been present for several seasons and are one of the best ways to level up fast, at least at first. It is a series of concrete missionsrepeatable and multi-tier in which we will get 5,000 XP for each objective completed.

For example, we have the mission of Say thank you to the bus driver. The first level of the mission asks us to do this in 10 different games. Upon completing it, they will ask us to do it 25 times, and so on until level 20 of the mission. You will get 5,000 PE for each Milestone level reached.

Also, we have the Additional Milestone Objectives. As with the weekly Missions, it’s about complete a set number of milestone mission phases to get a reward. you will get 20,000 XP for each additional Objective and, by completing both, you will level up and be able to complete two other additional Objectives, until you complete absolutely all the Milestones.

Chas’s missions

Season 3 of Fortnite brings us a new customizable character: Chas. This robot has its own missions, and by completing them collecting chips You will get heads, arms, legs and torsos with which to edit when you want the appearance of the character.