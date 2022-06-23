All-in on Neymar in Serie A: “Let’s make the trident of dreams”

Neymar, who has entered some sort of downward parable, is not experiencing simple seasons. Arriving at Paris Saint Germain to win away from Barcelona and consecrate himself as absolute champion, the Brazilian phenomenon did not meet expectations amid injuries and disappointments. He now he could even leave.

The parable of Neymar jr seems to be leaning slightly downwards, far from the very high peaks of Barcelona which led him to a transfer of over 220 million to PSG. The Brazilian striker has not met the very high expectations and now seems to be at a turning point.

Juventus transfer market, not only Di Maria: Neymar impossible suggestion?

Once again Champions disappointment for Paris Saint Germain from Neymar, Mbappe and Messi, who already came out in the round of 16 at the hands of Real Madrid then champion. A vintage flop for the Parisians but also for many of their stars, starting with the Brazilian striker who arrived a few years ago from Barcelona for over 220 million euros.

Neymar has made 28 appearances this year with 13 goals and 8 assists, without any goals in the Champions League, where he really counts, and with the usual physical problems that have accompanied him for some years now. O Ney’s career is therefore at a turning point from abroad between France and Spain with no shortage of rumors about his farewell to PSG this summer. Among the possible candidates they have even included the Juventus from Merry to compose a dream trio, even if it should be remembered that the player receives 48 million euros gross per year from PSG.

Transfer market, Juventus-Neymar: the fans call on the Brazilian for a stellar attack

Net of unrealistic costs for anyone, dreaming costs nothing, and on social media in these hours the Juventus fans have been unleashed to say the least:

If PSG really pays us Neymar but we say goodbye to DiMaria and let the dream trident enter Neymar + CR7 + DV😍😍😍 – Elena_89_friendfeed (@ Elena89Friendf) June 23, 2022

The only thing would be the cost of those “same games”, but the quality of Neymar would still make him perform better. Not to mention the marketing.

For me it would be a yes. – Mac (@TMacJoy) June 23, 2022

seeee, #Neymar all life for me – IAN SOLO® (@ DIABOLIK_7) June 23, 2022

We take both of us and cut the bull’s head off. Let’s play with CR7, Neymar, Di Maria, Vlahovic and Chiesa all together. In midfield Pogba the octopus and the octopus Zakaria and in defense De Ligt to beat everyone ahaha. – Marco Melotti (@ MarcoMelotti10) June 22, 2022

Neymar Ronaldo Di Maria… We take them all – Matteo Bartoletti (@ IlBarto99) June 22, 2022

seeing his current scazzo neymar would be a great coup for juve, go lambs – gouty enjoyer (@soppyzz) June 22, 2022

NOW I WANT PURE NEYMAR – Giglio (@ GiGiglio99) June 22, 2022

However, these news stink to me, with all my heart I would like one between neymar and cr7 .. but the company has invested in vlahovic who is at the center of the project, Paulo was also killed .. boh it seems strange to me but in my opinion it is impossible to their arrival (I repeat I WANT neymar / cr7) – the hunchback max (@gobbo_max) June 22, 2022