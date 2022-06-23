All-in on Neymar in Serie A: “Let’s make the trident of dreams”

Neymar, who has entered some sort of downward parable, is not experiencing simple seasons. Arriving at Paris Saint Germain to win away from Barcelona and consecrate himself as absolute champion, the Brazilian phenomenon did not meet expectations amid injuries and disappointments. He now he could even leave.

The parable of Neymar jr seems to be leaning slightly downwards, far from the very high peaks of Barcelona which led him to a transfer of over 220 million to PSG. The Brazilian striker has not met the very high expectations and now seems to be at a turning point.

Neymar, forward © LaPresse

Juventus transfer market, not only Di Maria: Neymar impossible suggestion?

Once again Champions disappointment for Paris Saint Germain from Neymar, Mbappe and Messi, who already came out in the round of 16 at the hands of Real Madrid then champion. A vintage flop for the Parisians but also for many of their stars, starting with the Brazilian striker who arrived a few years ago from Barcelona for over 220 million euros.

Neymar has made 28 appearances this year with 13 goals and 8 assists, without any goals in the Champions League, where he really counts, and with the usual physical problems that have accompanied him for some years now. O Ney’s career is therefore at a turning point from abroad between France and Spain with no shortage of rumors about his farewell to PSG this summer. Among the possible candidates they have even included the Juventus from Merry to compose a dream trio, even if it should be remembered that the player receives 48 million euros gross per year from PSG.

Transfer market, Juventus-Neymar: the fans call on the Brazilian for a stellar attack

Neymar-Juve: we take him
Neymar © LaPresse

Net of unrealistic costs for anyone, dreaming costs nothing, and on social media in these hours the Juventus fans have been unleashed to say the least:

